The Reduced Child Support

In April 2022, a court ruled that Williams would no longer have to pay $40,000 a month in child support due to his “significant reduction in income” after leaving Grey’s Anatomy. Per Entertainment Tonight, the Broadway actor will instead be required to pay Drake-Lee $6,413 a month, with half due on the first of the month and the remainder due on the 15th. The ruling goes into effect on April 15 and will require another court order to change.