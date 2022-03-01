Jesse Williams Settles Custody Battle With Ex Wife Aryn Drake Lee

The Settlement

A temporary custody agreement was reached in February 2022, when a judge denied Drake-Lee’s request to reduce Williams’ visitation with the kids as he prepares to star in the Broadway production of Take Me Out from March to June 2022. In addition, the agreement also gives the Chicago native “tie-breaking authority” over COVID-19-related decisions for the kids for the rest of the year and declared that he could not cancel his scheduled visits with the children at his discretion.