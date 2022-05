Happily Ever After?

Despite their situation, Jordan seemingly hopes to reconcile with Aaron one day. “There’s no scenario in which I wouldn’t want my entire family at a wedding,” the ESPN analyst told The Hollywood Reporter in August 2016, noting that he “absolutely” will invite Aaron. “That’s what our whole family wants and hopes for and, at some point, it’s going to be a good wedding. There’s going to be a lot of people there.”