The Name Game

Luke further cemented his bond with brother Jordan in June 2022 while subtly shading Aaron as he revealed the name of his firstborn son to be Jack Jordan Rodgers. “Jack we choose your name because it means God is gracious,” Luke wrote via Instagram, just days after becoming a parent. “Your middle name is for @jrodgers11 and we can only pray you grow up to be as generous, kind, loyal, (and tan) and an amazing man of character as your uncle Jordan.”

Luke’s wife, Aimee, also gushed over her younger brother-in-law when sharing photos from the first few days of Jack’s life. “Luke picked his name out 3 years ago, Jack means ‘God is gracious’ and Jordan after one of the best men we know @jrodgers11,” she wrote via social media. “Jack is going to adore you Uncle Jordan.” There was no mention by either Luke or Aimee of their son’s other uncle, Aaron.