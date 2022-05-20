The Religion Remarks

While Aaron previously told ESPN Magazine in 2017 that he grew up going to church with his parents, Darla and Edward, he questioned religion during an appearance on Patrick’s “Pretty Intense” podcast in January 2020.

“Most people that I knew, church was just … you just had to go. Parents made you go,” Aaron told his then-girlfriend. “I don’t know how you can believe in a God who wants to condemn most of the planet to a fiery hell. What type of loving, sensitive, omnipresent, omnipotent being wants to condemn his beautiful creation to a fiery hell at the end of all this?”

Reports surfaced at the time that his parents weren’t pleased by the remarks.