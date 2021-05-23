News

Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila Launch Brings Out All The Stars: Drake, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry And More

By
Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila Launch Brings Out All The Stars
 Photographer Group/MEGA
10
9 / 10
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

Chris Brown

The “No Guidance” rapper showed off his denim outfit in front of an 818 Tequila display.

Back to top