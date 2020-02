Hitting the Right Notes

Alicia Keys paid tribute to the father-daughter duo while performing one of Kobe and Vanessa’s favorite songs, Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata.” A source tells Us, “Vanessa is crying as she watches Alicia Keys perform. The mood in Staples Center is very solemn. No one is talking. The only thing you can hear outside of the orchestra and Alicia are people sniffling.”