RIP Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna Bryant Honored at Public Memorial Service After Helicopter Tragedy: See Pics By Dory Jackson 1 hour ago Shutterstock 8 5 / 8 Mamba Out A video in Kobe’s honor showed a montage of moments of the athlete on the court. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Is Now Streaming: Watch Episode 2 Shoppers Say This Is the Softest Cardigan You’ll Ever Own La Adelita Tequila: The Hottest New Drink in Aspen More News