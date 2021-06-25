Love Lives Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Love Each Other Up During Date Night By Sophia Vilensky June 25, 2021 Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. twoeyephotos/MEGA 5 1 / 5 Back in Black Kardashian and Barker looked chic as ever in their matching all-black ensembles. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Talked About Plastic Surgery: Photos Then and Now of Farrah Abraham, More A Breakdown of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Complicated Relationship Timeline Here Comes the Sun! Photos of Your Favorite Stars Rocking Swimsuits This Season More News