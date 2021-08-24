News Inside Kroger’s Kickoff Party Amid Its 4th Annual Wellness Experience: Matt James, Jewel and More By Us Weekly Staff August 24, 2021 Duane Prokop/Getty Images 17 14 / 17 Vita Coco James and Bachelor in Paradise alum Dylan Barbour hung out at the coconut water event space. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Sophia Bush: Why I'm ‘Not Allowed’ to Talk About Chad Michael Murray How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More More News