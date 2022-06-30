Khloe Kardashian

After meeting at a party in 2009, Odom and the TV personality began dating and walked down the televised aisle one month later. After four years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013.

When Odom was rushed to a Las Vegas hospital after suffering an accidental overdose at the Love Ranch brothel in October 2015, Kardashian rushed to his side and withdrew her pending divorce papers to serve as his caretaker for the time being.

“When I came out of the coma, she took care of me. I’m talking about a woman that wiped my backside when I couldn’t do it myself,” Odom exclusively told Us in February 2022 about Kardashian’s care for him in the hospital. “So, I’m fond of her for that. She had a lot of dignity and pride as well as I did.” Their divorce, however, was finalized in December 2016.

When the Darkness to Light author joined Celebrity Big Brother for season 3, a source told Us in February 2022 that Kardashian thought the move was “great” for the basketball alum. “It’s more an opportunity than anything else,” the insider shared. “It’s income for him and something new and exciting.”

For his part, Odom has publicly sent the Good American founder a few flirty Instagram comments here and there after their split. “I miss their family tremendously,” Odom said on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy in May 2021. “We have to live with the decisions that we make and then, hopefully in time people heal and [will] be able to forgive me.”

He did, however, throw shade at her in June 2022, calling Henson “more skilled” than the Hulu personality.