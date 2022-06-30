Sabrina Parr

Odom and the fitness trainer went public with their relationship in August 2019, three months after they were spotted in Atlanta together. Though they got engaged in November of that year they split in November 2020. “This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children,” Parr wrote on social media at the time.

The Ohio native then suggested that Odom needed to work on himself, adding: “Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through. I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs. I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved.”