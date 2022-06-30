Taraji P. Henson

The Dancing With the Stars season 28 cast member briefly dated the Hidden Figures actress in 2009 before moving on to Kardashian.

In June 2022, Odom dished on the differences between Henson and Kardashian, also sharing his admiration for Henson’s talent. “I think Taraji is more skillful in what she does as an actress compared to what Khloé does.” Despite the shade, Odom called Kardashian “a great wife.”

He added: “Taraji is a cool girl. Matter fact she’s here [in L.A.]. I got to see her at the BET Awards in June. So maybe I’ll get to shoot my shot at her again.”