Inside Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's 'Very Dangerous' Dates

Ayahuasca Journey

The Hope & Faith alum revealed on a July 2021 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she and MGK drank a liquid form of the hallucinogenic drug ayahuasca while on a trip to the rainforest. The “bonding experience” lasted for three days and included vomiting — and intense hallucinations.

“I know it sounds crazy, but that gets you ready to then go into the ceremony that night because you’re like, ‘My vanity is gone,’” the actress told the talk show host about the purging aspect of the ritual.

“It was incredibly intense. Everybody’s journey is different,” she added, explaining that on “the second night, I went to hell for eternity. Just knowing its eternity is torture in itself, because there’s no beginning, middle or end. So you have, like, a real ego death.”