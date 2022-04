The Couple Aren’t Exactly ‘Going on Picnics’ With Kravis

With “900 kids” between them, as Fox joked to Glamour UK in April 2022, the foursome aren’t exactly “going on picnics and road trips” together. Instead, they’ve all gone on some Sin City adventures and attended several award shows as a unit. “We’ve been to Vegas with them a couple of times and events and things like that,” the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen star revealed.