Inside Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's 'Very Dangerous' Dates

The Knife Injury

Kelly revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in December 2021 that he injured both his coccyx and his hand on a “bad night” while trying to impress Fox.

“I won the beer pong match [with Post Malone], I went home [and] Travis [Barker] got me this knife that had an engravement from the new album on it, and I was like, ‘Ah, check this out. This is sick,’” he said. “And I threw it up, and it stuck in my hand. You know how you throw it up, and you’re supposed to catch it? I looked at her, and I was like, ‘Check this out.’”

Things only got worse the next day. “And then the next morning as soon as she left, I was like, ‘Yo, I need stitches real quick. I’ve got a bruised coccyx and a knife in my hand,’” he recalled.