Adam Goldstein

Although she only dated “DJ AM” for two months in 2007, Moore stayed on good terms with the Pennsylvania native until he died from a drug overdose in 2009 at the age of 36.

“There are so many times I still find myself wanting to tell you about something funny or strange or exciting. I miss your contagious, guttural laugh and your hugs. The best hugs,” Moore captioned a 2019 Instagram post on the 10th anniversary of Goldstein’s death.