Andy Roddick

The Chasing Liberty actress dated the tennis star from 2002 to 2004. In 2020, she participated in a roast of Roddick to raise money for his charitable foundation.

The Texas native’s wife, Brooklyn Decker, joked about being jealous of Moore during the event. “I still harbor anger toward Mandy, because she got his good years,” she said. “She got the hair. She got, like, the U.S. Open Championship. She got the good stuff.”