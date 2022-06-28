Ryan Adams

Moore was married to the singer-songwriter from 2009 to 2016. She accused him of psychological abuse in a February 2019 New York Times article. At the time, Adams said via his lawyer that Moore’s account was “completely inconsistent with his view of the relationship.” In July 2020, he apologized for “mistreating people” in an open letter.

“Having truly realized the harm that I’ve caused, it wrecked me, and I’m still reeling from the ripples of devastating effects that my actions triggered. There is no way to convince people that this time is truly different, but this is the albatross that I deserve to carry with me as a result of my action,” the North Carolina native wrote.