See Inside Melissa Rivers' Glamorous Closet: Photos

Exclusive Inside Melissa Rivers’ Glamorous Closet: How Joan Rivers Inspired Her Santa Monica Dressing Room By Nicole Massabrook August 24, 2021 Meghan Bob Photography 13 3 / 13 Memories of Mom Melissa keeps reminders of the late icon throughout her home, including her closet. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Sophia Bush: Why I'm ‘Not Allowed’ to Talk About Chad Michael Murray How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More More News