Though Her Majesty faced backlash for choosing to stay in Scotland with Prince William and Prince Harry after their mother Princess Diana’s death in August 1997 — as opposed to commanding that the family head back to London to grieve with the public — Anne commended the queen’s decision in a 2017 interview with ITV.

“I don’t think either of those two would’ve been able to cope had they been anywhere else,” Anne said of her nephews, adding that staying with family at the time “was the only good thing that happened” since they “had that structure” and “people around them who could understand, give them the time.”

She continued: “I think my mother did exactly the right thing. I think it’s absolutely extraordinary that any right-minded parent should believe … [there] would have been an alternative to bring those children down here to London in all that hoo-ha. I just don’t know how you can think that would’ve been a better thing to do.”