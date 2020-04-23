Pics Inside ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Dorit Kemsley’s $6.5 Million Home By Sarah Hearon April 23, 2020 Bravo 14 4 / 14 The Battle of the Closet “You know the closet is a big issue for me,” Dorit told her husband on the show. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Kristin Cavallari Accuses Jay Cutler of ‘Misconduct,’ Requests Primary Custody of Kids in Divorce Papers Need Some COVID-19 Relief? Here's What To Drink To Get Through Quarantine! Stock Up On These Great Reusable Face Masks! More News