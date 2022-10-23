July 2022

In May 2022, Kourtney exchanged vows with Travis Barker in a courthouse wedding ceremony with MJ as a witness.

Two months later, the Poosh founder offered a glimpse of the special moment. “My special, sweet, chic, sophisticated, smart and most wonderful grandmother. Happy birthday my MJ ❤️,” Kourtney wrote via Instagram, alongside photos of the trio and Travis’ father, Randy, was also present at the nuptials.

Kourtney concluded: “So happy you could be one of the only two guests we had when we were legally married, I will always remember this day and night with you.”