Real Estate Inside ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark’s $1.7 Million L.A. Home: Photos By Mariah Cooper January 19, 2020 Courtesy of Stassi Schroeder/Instagram 8 5 / 8 Taking It All In Clark looked in awe of his beautiful home as he walked in the doorway. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News SAG Awards 2020: 5 Nominees to Watch Everything to Know About the SAG Awards 2020: Nominees, Presenters, How to Watch and More Jillian Michaels Refuses To Apologize After Fans Accuse Her Of Fat-Shaming Lizzo More News