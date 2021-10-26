Fighting for Accountability

In Vanessa’s initial filing against the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, she claimed eight deputies took pictures of the scene with their cell phones and used the photos for non-investigative purposes. In the deposition hearing in October 2021, she called for “accountability” from the department and its employees.

“I don’t think it’s right that I have to deal with this; that my kids have to deal with this when they get older and they become aware of what happened; that our friends have to deal with this,” she said in the virtual hearing. “I don’t think it’s fair that I’m here today having to fight for accountability. Because no one should ever have to endure this type of pain and fear of their family members. … I just don’t understand how someone can have no regard for life and compassion, and, instead, choose to take that opportunity to photograph lifeless and helpless individuals for their own sick amusement.”

Vanessa is suing for negligence, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress amid her battle against the department.