Helicopter Lawsuit Put to Rest

Vanessa reached a settlement in the lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters and the estate of pilot Zobayan in June 2021 alongside the three families of those killed in the fatal crash one year prior, according to a notice in federal court. The terms of the settlement are confidential and pending final approval by the court.

“The material terms of the settlement and releases are known to the settling parties and include that the terms of the settlement are confidential,” the Los Angeles Superior Court filing stated at the time. “The settling parties are currently finalizing settlement documents, which include the necessary documentation for approving compromise of the minors’ claims.”