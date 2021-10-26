Pushing for Helicopter Safety Act

Lawmakers introduced the Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act in June 2020. The legislation would require all helicopters that can fit six or more people to include a Terrain Awareness and Warning System, a tool to record flight data and a cockpit voice recorder on every trip.

Vanessa spoke out in support of the act in a statement, saying, “I strongly urge that the United States Congress pass a federal law that would improve the safety of helicopters operating in this country. I believe there is a chance that Kobe and Gianna would still be alive today if their helicopter had been equipped with the safety equipment required by this pending federal legislation. I believe that these safety measures will save many lives.”