Seeking Damages and Lost Wages

According to court documents obtained by Us in June 2020, Vanessa sought substantial compensation for Kobe’s future earnings that could have equaled “hundreds of millions of dollars” in her wrongful death suit against the helicopter company and Zobayan’s estate.

“As a result of Kobe Bryant’s and GB’s deaths, Vanessa Bryant seeks economic damages, non-economic damages, prejudgment interest, punitive damages, and other relief as the Court deems just and proper,” the documents read. “Although the total specific amount of personal injury damages the plaintiff seeks is TBD, Kobe Bryant’s future lost earnings equal hundreds of millions of dollars.” The filing noted that the “amount demanded exceeds $25,000.”