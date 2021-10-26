Sofia Laine Claims Vanessa Owes Her Money for Nannying Granddaughters

Laine filed a lawsuit against her daughter Vanessa in December 2020. According to court documents obtained by Us, Laine claimed she worked as an unpaid “longtime personal assistant and nanny” for the family and that Kobe “promised to take care of” her “for the rest of her life.”

In the wake of the NBA player’s death, Laine claimed Vanessa “took each and every step she could to void and cancel all of Kobe Bryant’s promises made to [Laine]. Vanessa Bryant did not intend to honor any of the Bryants’ representations, agreements and promises at any stage.”

Vanessa claimed in a statement to Us at the time that her mother is “continuing to try and find ways to extort a financial windfall from our family.” She also denied that Laine was ever a nanny to her children or her personal assistant.