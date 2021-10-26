Taking Action Against L.A. Sheriff’s Department

The California native filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in September 2020 over photographs taken by deputies at the accident site of her husband and daughter’s death eight months prior. The department, Sheriff Alex Villanueva and the county are named as defendants in Vanessa’s lawsuit.

“The gratuitous images soon became talked about within the department, as deputies displayed them to colleagues in settings that had nothing to do with investigating the accident,” the complaint claimed. “One deputy even used his photos of the victims to try to impress a woman at a bar, bragging about how he had been at the crash site.”

The filing called the department’s actions “outrageous,” claiming the release of the images caused Vanessa and her family “emotional distress and compounded the trauma” of losing Kobe and Gianna. It also alleged that Villanueva “directed a cover-up” and claimed “no fewer than eight sheriff’s deputies” at the crash site snapped photo with their personal cell phones of the deceased.

“Shortly following this tragic crash, Sheriff Villanueva sponsored legislation which now makes it a crime for public safety personnel to take and share non-official pictures of this nature,” a spokesperson for the LASD said in a statement at the time. “Due to the pending litigation, we are unable to offer further comment.”