The Psychological Evaluation

In November 2021, a judge ruled that forcing Vanessa to undergo an independent medical evaluation to determine the level of her “emotional distress” would be “untimely” as the lawsuit continued.

While attorneys for the sheriff’s department previously argued that the results of the psychological exam would be “not only relevant, but necessary” as evidence, Vanessa’s lawyers told CNN in October 2021, “It does not take an expert — and it certainly does not take an involuntary eight-hour psychiatric examination — for a jury to assess the nature and extent of the emotional distress caused by [the department’s] misconduct.”