Therapy Records

Vanessa was ordered in November 2021 to turn over her mental health records and therapy transcripts by the end of that month amid her ongoing lawsuit against Los Angeles County for their part in the leaking of photos of Kobe and Gianna following their deaths.

According to court documents, a judge is requesting that Vanessa and her therapist both provide documents from January 2017 to present day in order to help prove that the photo leak caused the former model emotional distress. The paperwork is due by November 29, while the trial isn’t set to start until February 2022.