Vanessa Files Wrongful Death Suit

Us confirmed in February 2020 that Vanessa filed a wrongful death suit against Island Express Helicopters, which is the company that owned the helicopter in which Kobe and Gianna perished one month prior.

The filing claimed that pilot Zobayan, who was also killed in the crash, was “negligent” and failed “to use ordinary care in piloting the subject aircraft.” The complaint alleged that the helicopter was flying at 180 mph before it collided into a hillside in Los Angeles, stating that Zobayan should have aborted the flight due to foggy and potentially blinding conditions.