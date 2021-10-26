Vanessa Speaks Out Over Mom’s Allegations

Vanessa’s mom, Sofia Laine, made headlines in September 2020 after claiming in an interview with Univision that her daughter demanded she move out of her home and return the car she used.

Days later, Vanessa addressed her mother’s allegations telling Us in a statement, “My husband and daughter passed away unexpectedly and yet my mom has the audacity to do an interview on TV talking negatively about me while shedding tears about a car and home that wasn’t in her name.”

The model claimed that her mom removed her jewelry, emptied her apartment that she “provides” and put the furniture in storage to appear “without support” amid her allegations. “My husband and I have financially supported her over the past 20 years, and I continue to do so, in addition to her monthly alimony,” the statement continued. “Contrary to previous reports, she has not been physically present or emotionally supportive for my daughters and me after my husband and daughter passed away.”