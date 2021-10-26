Who Will Testify?

According to court documents obtained by the New York Times in October 2021, both the sheriff’s department and Vanessa’s team are fighting over the scope of witness interviews as the lawsuit against the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department prepares to go to trial.

Vanessa listed a number of people in her life to attest to the emotional distress she’s experienced since the death of her husband and their teenage daughter in January 2020. The list includes Ciara, Kobe’s sister Sharia Washington, Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and his wife, Kristin Pelinka, among others.

According to Ciara’s lawyer, the “document requests are grossly overbroad.” The witnesses are being subpoenaed for all documents and communications related to Vanessa’s emotional distress, going back 10 years.

“As we have discussed, the document requests are not overbroad,” a lawyer for the county responded in October 2021, later agreeing that witnesses would only have to turn over communications regarding Vanessa’s mental start going back to 2010.

The witness scope issue is set to be resolved in the coming days, with a judge scheduling hearings for October 29 and November 5 to rule on some motions amid the long legal battle.