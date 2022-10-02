2. He Played a Fan Favorite Character in ‘Game of Thrones’

Prior to Interview With a Vampire, the “Bloodsport” musician was best known for playing Grey Worm on the hit HBO drama. “It’s been an amazing part of my life, but by the end of the season, the last season, I was ready to move on,” he told Coveteur in June 2019. “I feel like a lot of people felt that. It [was a] really prominent part of our lives, but we also wanted to move on to see what else our lives had for us, you know?”