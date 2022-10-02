3. He Makes Music Under the Name Raleigh Richie

Anderson has released two albums under the pseudonym, which is an homage to his favorite characters from The Royal Tenebaums. His trip-hop debut, You’re a Man Now, Boy, was released in February 2016 and he followed it up with Andy in June 2020. “I hope that people listen to my music and it helps them to understand themselves, or they listen to it and they feel understood by it,” he told Coveteur. “[I want people to feel like] they feel like they recognize themselves in the music and hopefully it will help them to understand themselves and help them to maybe work through some stuff that they might find hard to otherwise.”