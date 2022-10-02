4. The ‘Interview With a Vampire’ Star Married Actress Aisling Loftus in 2018

While he might be involved in a passionate, dangerous and deeply unhealthy relationship on Interview With a Vampire, in real life, Anderson is happily married. “I’ll never forget first setting eyes on [Aisling] … because it all seemed to happen in slow motion,” he told The Guardian in March 2016. “We’ve been together five years. She’s intelligent, sensitive and empathetic, and I’ve never met anybody who cares about people as much as she does. We never run out of things to talk about and our relationship has always felt very natural.”

The pair welcomed a daughter in 2020. “I’ve got a little girl now and she’s amazing, she kept us going and kept us busy, and it’s been an honor to watch her growing up,” Anderson gushed to HungerTV.