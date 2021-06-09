Irina Shayk’s Dating History: From Bradley Cooper to Kanye West

Bradley Cooper

The couple started dating in 2015 and made their red carpet debut at a Paris Fashion Week party one year later. They share a daughter, Lea De Seine, who was born in March 2017.

“I guess having a child, and having a family of my own — which is a miracle and something I’ve always dreamt of — has opened me up even more, I guess, to the day, and to be present.” Cooper shared about fatherhood in a September 2019 interview with NRP. “That’s the thing I want my daughter to have — I just always want her to feel loved.”

Cooper and Shayk split in June 2019. A source told Us that month that the former couple hadn’t “been getting along for a while” and “were not in a great place.”