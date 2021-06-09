Irina Shayk’s Dating History: From Bradley Cooper to Kanye West

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo and Shayk began dating after they met on the set of an Armani ad in 2010. The duo dated for five years before announcing their split in January 2015 amid rumors that Shayk didn’t get along with the professional soccer player’s mother.

“We can confirm Irina Shayk has ended her relationship to Cristiano Ronaldo of five years. She has been close with his family throughout the course of their relationship,” a rep for the model told Us in a statement at the time. “Any negative rumors with regards to Irina and the Ronaldo family are completely false, and have not been a factor in the cause of the spilt. Irina has no further comment at the time.”