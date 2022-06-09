2015

The Bold and the Beautiful alum enlisted his former spouse to appear on When Calls the Heart.

“Sure enough, I passed [the idea] by her, she started on the show and it’s just been fantastic,” Jack told Us Weekly in 2015. “I know that the emotion and the real beauty that Kristina had on General Hospital, the chemistry our characters had, really builds through this season.”

He added that the former couple gets “along great,” explaining, “We’re very present parents and very good friends. It’s very unique. We still love each other very much.”