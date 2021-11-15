Drew Barrymore

The actress addressed Davidson and Kardashian’s relationship on the November 15 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. “I love how you put it Ross,” she told panelist Ross Mathews. “I love how you call it ‘the relationship we didn’t know we needed.'”

Barrymore called their handholding with interlaced fingers the “second base of handholding” and voiced her confusion about West’s comments about wanting to get back together. Ultimately, the Flower Beauty founder and her panelists concluded that the relationship will be a great story line on the Kardashian family’s new reality show.

“Hulu is happy,” Barrymore said.