Ed Sheeran

The “Shivers” singer, who performed on the November 6 episode of SNL, weighed in on the rumors on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up several days later. “I don’t know the ins and outs of that [situation],” he told the hosts, calling Davidson “a very cool guy.”

As the radio personalities continued to speculate, Sheeran had the final say. “I feel like people’s private lives are called private for a reason,” he said. “Why do we care? It’s their life.”