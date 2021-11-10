Emily Ratajkowski

During a November 9 appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the supermodel explained Davidson’s appeal. “He’s got the height,” she said. “Obviously, women find him very attractive.”

She didn’t comment on whether her friend Kim is dating the comedian, who was a guest during the same late-night episode, but the My Body author noted that she mostly finds herself defending Davidson to men — not women. “Guys are like, ‘Wow, what’s that guy got?’ I’m like, ‘He seems super charming, he’s vulnerable, he’s lovely,'” Ratajkowski continued. “His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good! … Good relationship with his mother.”