Red Carpet Ready

The couple presented the award for Best Picture at the 27th annual Critics’ Choice Awards in March 2022. Before announcing The Power of the Dog’s big win, the Super Bowl champ and Khomyn showed their support for Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. “I proudly stand with my fellow Ukrainians and I admire their strength,” Khomyn said of her home country. “They have faced unimaginable adversity with such profound grace and bravery, their fight and the way they have united the world is truly inspiring. There is no place in our world for this kind of violence and our prayers go out to all the lives that have been lost.”

McVay added: “Even in the darkest times, the human spirit endures.”