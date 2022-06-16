Cher

Kilmer and the musician were linked in the 80s after meeting at Cher’s birthday party.

“He’s like nobody I’ve ever known,” she told People in 2021, adding that the twosome were “madly in love” during their relationship. “He was so young. Was he 22? What was I? I don’t know. Thirty-something. It was a bigger deal back then. The truth was if I hadn’t gone out with younger men, I would have never had a date. Younger men weren’t intimidated by older women. But older men in my age category, they weren’t having it.”