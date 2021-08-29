Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen’s Relationship Timeline

December 2020

The Definitely, Maybe star revealed that Cohen’s advice changed the trajectory of her career.

“Sacha was the reason I got into comedy. I was actually auditioning for a lot of dramatic roles and having no success at all,” she told The Examiner. “I was losing confidence in my abilities when he recommended that I do comedy. He felt I was really funny, so when someone as funny as him recommends that, I listened and actually auditioned for Wedding Crashers, which ended up being my big break.”