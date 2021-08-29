Love Lives Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen’s Relationship Timeline By Yana Grebenyuk 4 hours ago Tal Cohen/EPA/Shutterstock 18 5 / 18 March 2011 The duo tied the knot in a private ceremony in Paris. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Live Like a Celebrity With a Visit to the Iconic The Georgian Santa Monica Hotel Every Former Playmate Who’s Spoken Out Against Hugh Hefner: Holly Madison and More RHOBH’s Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Divorce and Legal Woes: Everything We Know So Far More News