Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen’s Relationship Timeline

March 2022

The couple who helps Courteney Cox hit on her future partner together, stays together? The Friends alum told Howard Stern that Fisher and Cohen helped her snag boyfriend Johnny McDaid, whom she’s been dating since 2013.

“I remember seeing Johnny and going, ‘Oh, wow. He’s really intense.’ He’s got the eyes, and he’s playing the piano,” the actress recalled telling Fisher at a get-together. Fisher quickly relayed the message to her husband, who wasted no time in letting the Snow Patrol musician know about Cox’s crush.

“Sacha walks up [to McDaid and Gary Lightbody] and says, ‘Hey! Courteney wants to f—k one of you from Snow Patrol. And it’s not you, Gary,'” the Scream star revealed.