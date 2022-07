Piers Morgan

“Very sad to hear Ivana Trump has died. She was a fabulously entertaining lady & great interviewee who remained fiercely loyal to her ex-husband Donald,” the controversial British commentator wrote via Twitter, sharing a photo of himself and Ivana. “My condolences to ⁦@IvankaTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr @EricTrump on the loss of their magnificent mother.”